Allu Arjun celebrates daughter Allu Arha’s birthday at Burj Khalifa, see photos

Monday, November 22, 2021
By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
November 22, 2021 6:02:07 pm
Allu Arjun, Allu ArhaAllu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha turned a year older on Sunday. (Photo: PR handout)

Telugu star Allu Arjun threw a grand birthday party for his daughter Allu Arha, who turned a year older on Sunday. Arha’s 5th birthday was celebrated on a private floor in the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa.

“Emaar properties, the owners of Burj Khalifa hosted Icon Star @alluarjun and his family, and threw #AlluArha the world’s first birthday party held at the tallest level. The private floor has no public access and no birthday party has been hosted at this level until now (sic),” tweeted Sarath Chandra Naidu, the head of digital content at Geeta Arts.

Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha, his son Ayaan and a few other young members of the family were also present at Allu Arha’s birthday party.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is shooting for his upcoming film Pushpa. The film marks Allu Arjun’s reunion with director Sukumar and composer Devi Sri Prasad. The trio has earlier delivered two blockbuster movies, Arya and Arya 2. It was after Arya that Allu Arjun became an overnight sensation.

Pushpa will release in two parts. The first part titled Pushpa: The Rise will hit the screens on Christmas this year. Pushpa has also generated much excitement among fans as Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil is playing the antagonist in the film. The movie also marks Fahadh’s debut in Tollywood. Pushpa also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay and Sunil.

