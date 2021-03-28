Allu Arjun celebrates 18 years of being an actor: ‘Truly blessed for all the love showered over the years’

Allu Arjun will next be seen in Pushpa. (Photo: Allu Arjun/Instagram)

Stylish Star Allu Arjun has completed 18 years of his journey as an actor. The actor, who made his debut in 2003 with K Raghavendra Rao’s Gangotri, thanked his fans and well-wishers for their support. “It’s has been 18 years since my first film released. I wanted to thank each n everyone who has been a part of my 18 years journey. My heart is filled with gratitude. I am truly blessed for all the love showered over the years. Thank you for all the blessings. Gratitude,” the 37-year-old said.

Gangotri marked K Raghavendra Rao’s 100th film as a director.

It’s has been 18years since my first film released. I wanted to thank each n everyone who has been a part of my 18years journey. My heart is filled with gratitude. I am truly blessed for all the love showered over the years . Thank you for all the blessings. Gratitude. AA — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 28, 2021

Over the years, Allu Arjun has appeared in films such as Arya, Bunny, Happy, Parugu, Varudu and Julayi among others. Allu Arjun’s recent release, Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo (2020), became a blockbuster. The song “Butta Bomma,” sung by Armaan Malik, became a national phenomenon.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is awaiting the release of Pushpa. The film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, reunites Allu Arjun, director Sukumar and composer Devi Sri Prasad after Arya and Arya 2. It will open in cinemas on August 13.

Allu Arjun also announced his 21st project with filmmaker Koratala Siva, who is currently busy with Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Acharya.



Sharing the news on Twitter, Arjun wrote, “Very much elated to announce my next film #AA21 with Koratala Shiva garu. Been looking forward for this for quiet a while.”

The untitled film will mark Allu Arjun’s first collaboration with Koratala Siva.