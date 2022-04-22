scorecardresearch
Friday, April 22, 2022
Allu Arjun praises Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2, calls it ‘a spectacular show’ by Prashanth Neel

Pushpa actor Allu Arjun on Friday took to his social media handles to praise Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
April 22, 2022 3:17:31 pm
Allu Arjun on KGF 2Allu Arjun watched KGF 2 and heaped praises on the film's team. (Photos: alluarjun/Twitter, excelmovies/Twitter)

Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 is conquering the hearts of the audience and celebrities alike. Now, joining the likes of Kangana Ranaut, Upendra, Rakshit Shetty, Karthik Subbaraj, and Siva Karthikeyan, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun on Friday heaped praise on the team of KGF2 for “keeping the Indian cinema flag flying high.”

In his social media post, congratulating the KGF team, Allu Arjun wrote, “Big congratulations to KGF2. Swagger performance & intensity by @TheNameIsYash garu. Magnetic presence by @duttsanjay ji @TandonRaveena ji @SrinidhiShetty7 & all actors. Outstanding BGscore & excellent visuals by @RaviBasrur @bhuvangowda84 garu. My Respect to all technicians.”

He called director Prashanth Neel’s film a spectacular show. “A spectacular show by @prashanth_neel garu. My respect to his vision and conviction. Thank you all for a cinematic experience & keeping the Indian cinema flag flying high. #KGF2,” he concluded.

At the ticket windows, the second part of KGF Hindi already earned Rs 268 crore. Globally, the film has earned over Rs 700 crore.

KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Prakash Raj, Malvika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Ayyappa P Sharma, Rao Ramesh, Eshwari Rao, Archana Jois, and TS Nagabharana.

