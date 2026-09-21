Raaka’s Guinness Record explained: 37 performers, 92 cameras, one massive motion-capture setup

Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Raaka has made history by securing the Guinness World Record for the “Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time. The record was achieved with 37 performers being captured simultaneously in real time, marking a significant technological milestone for Indian cinema. The record was originally achieved in February 2026. However, the achievement was officially certified on September 15, with the Guinness World Records certificate being presented to lead actor Allu Arjun and filmmaker Atlee.

As part of the motion-capture exercise created for the film, 37 performers — ranging from a four-year-old child to a 70-year-old — were captured simultaneously in real time during a single session. The challenge involved accurately capturing and preserving the integrity of all 37 individual performances simultaneously within one capture volume.

What is motion capture?

Motion capture, or mocap, is a technology that records a real person’s movements and transfers them to a digital or CGI character. In simple terms, it allows a digital character to copy an actor’s body movements and, in some cases, their facial expressions using sensor suits.

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Now imagine that instead of one digital character, there are 37 digital characters copying the movements of 37 real performers — all moving at the same time. The technology has to track all 37 people’s movements simultaneously and convert that movement into digital data in real time.

A famous example is Gollum in The Lord of the Rings. Actor Andy Serkis performed Gollum’s movements and expressions, which were then used to create the CGI character.

Gollum from Lord of The Rings. (Photo: Nature Video/YouTube) Gollum from Lord of The Rings. (Photo: Nature Video/YouTube)

Raaka has entered the Guinness World Records for achieving this feat at an unprecedented scale. Motion capture is technically complex because every performer’s movements have to be tracked separately and accurately, while ensuring that the performers do not interfere with one another’s tracking.

To execute the feat, the film’s VFX producer developed a new motion-capture pipeline and workflow tailored to Raaka’s scale and technical requirements. For the Guinness World Records attempt, 92 optical motion-capture cameras were deployed within an advanced technical ecosystem integrating capture, calibration, networking, synchronisation, real-time Unreal visualisation, witness cameras, facial capture and multiple specialist teams.

In a video released to celebrate the achievement, Atlee spoke about how the feat became possible because of his producer’s belief in him.

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“We have mocap stations in India but we didn’t have bigger volume. Then I called my producer Kalanithi Maran sir. He said, yes, buy it. Let’s have our own system. We brought all the equipments from LA. We established our own base.”

Allu Arjun celebrates the achievement

Speaking about the achievement, Allu Arjun said in a statement: “We are extremely proud of this remarkable achievement, which pushes the boundaries of cinema and sets a new benchmark on a global scale. It is a proud moment for the entire team, and we are grateful to Guinness World Records for officially recognising this feat and honouring our efforts. This achievement would not have been possible without the vision and direction of my director, Mr Atlee, and the incredible work of the entire team. I would also like to thank Sun Pictures for their constant support and for backing a project of this scale and ambition. It is a truly special moment for all of us.”

Meanwhile, in the video shared by Sun Pictures, Atlee could be heard saying, “I hope I will make everyone proud of our country for sure.”

Beyond the record, Raaka’s achievement marks a significant moment for Indian cinema on the global stage, showcasing the scale, technical capabilities and ambition driving contemporary Indian filmmaking. Members who have worked on films such as Jumanji, Avatar and Planet of the Apes are also associated with the film. It also stars Deepika Padukone in a lead role.