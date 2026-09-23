Allu Arjun asks fans to be patient as Raaka takes time: ‘We’re pushing limits’

Actor Allu Arjun has directly addressed the growing impatience among his fan base over the limited information being released about Raaka, his highly anticipated collaboration with Jawan director Atlee.

In a statement directed at “all the film enthusiasts and all the fans,” Arjun acknowledged the long wait and asked for patience.

“I know we’re taking our time, but please be a little patient with us. We’re trying to serve you the best,” Arjun said. “I request each one of you to just hold on a little longer. I hope it’s all worth it for you.” the actor said while the film won the Guinness Record for ‘Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time’.