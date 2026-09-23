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Allu Arjun asks fans to be patient as Raaka takes time: ‘We’re pushing limits’
Actor Allu Arjun has addressed growing fan impatience around his upcoming film Raaka with director Atlee, requesting audiences to "hold on a little longer" and promising the wait will be worth it
Actor Allu Arjun has directly addressed the growing impatience among his fan base over the limited information being released about Raaka, his highly anticipated collaboration with Jawan director Atlee.
In a statement directed at “all the film enthusiasts and all the fans,” Arjun acknowledged the long wait and asked for patience.
“I know we’re taking our time, but please be a little patient with us. We’re trying to serve you the best,” Arjun said. “I request each one of you to just hold on a little longer. I hope it’s all worth it for you.” the actor said while the film won the Guinness Record for ‘Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time’.
Arjun went further than simply asking for patience. He made a claim about the film’s ambition that positions Raaka not just as his next release but as a project attempting to redefine what Indian cinema can achieve on a technical and visual level.
Also Read: Raaka’s Guinness Record explained: 37 performers, 92 cameras, one massive motion-capture setup
“I’d like to say that we are very proud that this film has achieved a remarkable feat by setting new benchmarks for world cinema,” he said. “Without any exaggeration, it is pushing the limits of cinema, not just by Indian standards, but by global standards.”
What we know about Raaka
Raaka is directed by Atlee, whose previous film Jawan (2023) with Shah Rukh Khan became one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. The project marks Atlee’s first Telugu film and his first collaboration with Allu Arjun.
The film is being described as a supernatural thriller, with early reports positioning it as a parallel-universe story. The first-look poster drew immediate comparisons to werewolf mythology, with Arjun appearing in a hybrid, beast-like form. The film is planned as a two-part project with the story unfolding across two timelines.
#RAAKA pic.twitter.com/BY1dzQFLY8
— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 8, 2026
Deepika Padukone was officially announced as the female lead on her birthday, when the makers shared a behind-the-scenes video.
The music is composed by Sai Abhyankkar, with the film is produced under Sun Pictures.
Sun Pictures, which is producing the film, took to its social media timelines to make the announcement.
It wrote, “HISTORY MADE! A global triumph that takes Indian cinema to the world stage! #Raaka sets a Guinness World Record for the ‘Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time’, with 37 performers captured simultaneously!” It went on to add, “Mr. Allu Arjun and Mr. Atlee received the Guinness World Records certificate, marking this historic achievement. @alluarjun @Atlee_dir @GWR #Raaka #AlluArjun #Atlee #GuinnessWorldRecords.”
HISTORY MADE 🏆 A global triumph that takes Indian cinema to the world stage! 🌎#Raaka sets a Guinness World Record for the “Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time”, with 37 performers captured simultaneously!
Mr. Allu Arjun and Mr. Atlee received the Guinness World Records… pic.twitter.com/BuozZNET6K
— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) September 21, 2026
What comes after Raaka
Arjun’s post-Raaka schedule is already taking shape. After completing Raaka by December 2026, he is expected to begin work on AA23 with Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director behind Kaithi, Master, Vikram and Leo. That project, which would place Arjun inside Lokesh’s expanding cinematic universe, is another collaboration that carries massive commercial expectations.
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