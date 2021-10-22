Allu Arjun appreciates ‘intriguing glimpse’ of Vishwaksen’s Gaami

Actor Allu Arjun on Friday heaped praise on the title announcement video of the movie Gaami.

He took to Twitter and wrote, “GAAMI Title Announcement. Just came across this intriguing glimpse. I wholeheartedly appreciate the entire team. I went through the credits, most of the team very young n fresh. I really felt very happy to see new age film makers rise.”

“And I truly appreciate UV creations for their passion to bring something new all the time,” the actor added.

And I truly appreciate UV creations for their passion to bring something new all the time . Take a look . https://t.co/4cCrMx8ov2 . — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) October 22, 2021

Touted to be a crowd-funded movie in association with UV Creations, Gaami sees Vishwaksen of Falaknuma Das fame as an aghora with a “rare human condition”. According to the makers, the movie “chronicles the adventurous journey of Shankar – a wounded, reluctant and reclusive aghora on his quest to find the cure for his very rare human condition – the one that will be cured, only when he can confront and conquers the haunting ironical questions of his life.”

Directed by Vidyadhar Kagita, the film also stars Chandini Chowdary and MG Abhinaya.

On the work front, Vishwaksen will next be seen in family entertainer Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise, meanwhile, is all set for a worldwide release on December 17.