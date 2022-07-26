Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas reunite for a project, see photos from sets

Actor Allu Arjun is currently basking in the success of Pushpa: The Rise. While fans await the release of the film’s second part, the actor has once again collaborated with his Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo director Trivikram Srinivas. However, this time around it’s not for a film but for an advertisement.

Arjun was recently spotted on the location of an advertisement shoot.

Allu Arjun was seen sporting a cool multi-coloured shirt paired with jeans and a black hat. Shortly after that, he was spotted in a red jacket and white T-shirt with black jeans paired with white shoes while leaving the sets.

Check out pictures from the set:

Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas on the sets of an ad shoot.

Allu Arjun arrives on the sets of an ad shoot in Hyderabad.

Allu Arjun shot for a commercial in Hyderabad.

Allu Arjun’s last film Pushpa: The Rise received a phenomenal response not just in Telugu states but across India as well. The movie also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles.

The second part of the film, which is titled Pushpa: The Rule, is expected to release in 2023. While there is no confirmation, it is being said that the film will release in 10 languages.

Trivikram Srinivas, on the other hand, will be directing Telugu star Mahesh Babu in his next film.