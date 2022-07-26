scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas reunite for a project, see photos from sets

Telugu actor Allu Arjun and director Trivikram Srinivas are known for their blockbuster 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 26, 2022 10:16:21 pm
Allu ArjunAllu Arjun shoots for an ad with Trivikram. (Photo: PR Handout)

Actor Allu Arjun is currently basking in the success of Pushpa: The Rise. While fans await the release of the film’s second part, the actor has once again collaborated with his Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo director Trivikram Srinivas. However, this time around it’s not for a film but for an advertisement.

Arjun was recently spotted on the location of an advertisement shoot.

Allu Arjun was seen sporting a cool multi-coloured shirt paired with jeans and a black hat. Shortly after that, he was spotted in a red jacket and white T-shirt with black jeans paired with white shoes while leaving the sets.

Check out pictures from the set:

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...Premium
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...Premium
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto
Allu Arjun, Trivikram Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas on the sets of an ad shoot. Allu Arjun arrives on set of ad shoot in Hyderabad. Allu Arjun arrives on the sets of an ad shoot in Hyderabad. Actor Allu Arjun seen leaving the sets of the ad shoot. Allu Arjun shot for a commercial in Hyderabad.

Allu Arjun’s last film Pushpa: The Rise received a phenomenal response not just in Telugu states but across India as well. The movie also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles.

The second part of the film, which is titled Pushpa: The Rule, is expected to release in 2023. While there is no confirmation, it is being said that the film will release in 10 languages.

Trivikram Srinivas, on the other hand, will be directing Telugu star Mahesh Babu in his next film.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’

Premium
'Monkeypox can spread during face-to-face interaction'

'Monkeypox can spread during face-to-face interaction'

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled
20 years after Kargil

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled

Premium
Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?
Explained

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?

On K'taka Cong MLA’s Vokkaligas remark, AICC warns: ‘Adhere to Lakshmana Rekha’

On K'taka Cong MLA’s Vokkaligas remark, AICC warns: ‘Adhere to Lakshmana Rekha’

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sara Ali Khan
Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Nupur Sanon and others: Celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement