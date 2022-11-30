scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna land in Moscow for Russian premiere of Pushpa The Rise

The Russian dubbed version of Pushpa The Rise is premiering in Moscow on December 1.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in Moscow (Image: Twitter/Pushpa)Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in Moscow. (Photo: Twitter/Pushpa)

Telugu films are going places, literally. Even as RRR is continuing its dream run in Japan, another film from Tollywood is transcending borders. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise, which was released last December to an overwhelming response from across India, is now premiering in the Russian language in Moscow as part of the Indian Film Festival. The film’s lead actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna have reached the capital of Russia for the screening on December 1.

The official Twitter handle of Pushpa shared pictures of Arjun, Mandanna, and the film’s director Sukumar receiving a warm welcome in Moscow.

After the special show in Moscow, the Russian dubbed version of Pushpa will also be released in St. Petersburg on December 3. After the two premieres, the film will be released there on December 8.

ALSO READ |Pushpa The Rise review: Allu Arjun shines in this sprawling battle of egos

Recently, the makers also released a Russian version of the movie’s trailer, which has raked in more than one million views in one day.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”Premium
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?Premium
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...Premium
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...Premium
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...

Also starring Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari and Roa Ramesh, Pushpa: The Rise is about the rise of a low-wage labourer in the world of redwood smuggling. The sequel to the action drama is in the works, which is titled Pushpa: The Rule.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-11-2022 at 02:25:27 pm
Next Story

When Hrithik Roshan said father Rakesh Roshan had to mortgage car, house to launch him in KNPH: ‘I asked my father…’

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra 8 celebrity photos
Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close