Allu Arjun and Ram Charan celebrate Christmas together, Sai Dharam Tej is all smiles. See photos

Actor Allu Arjun and Ram Charan took time off their busy schedules to be with their family for Christmas. Allu Arjun is currently basking in the success of his latest release Pushpa The Rise, while Ram Charan is busy promoting his upcoming magnum opus RRR. On Christmas, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan spend time with their family members. They also turned secret santas. Allu Arjun was secret santa for Niharika Konidela, who was a secret santa for Ram Charan.

On Saturday, Upasana Konidela, wife of Ram Charan, shared stunning photos of the couple with their five dogs – Brat, Brittney, Natasha, Ben, Rhyme. “Forever grateful for Sooooo much love,” she wrote as the caption. A day later, Varun Tej shared a perfect family picture, giving a sneak peek of his Christmas celebration. “About last night,” he captioned the photo. The picture featured Ram and Allu Arjun in the front with Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej and Vaishnav Tej, while Upasana, Allu Sneha, Niharika Konidela, Sreeja Kalyan and Sushmita Konidela were seen standing at the back.

Ram Charan with Niharika Konidela. (Photo: Niharika Konidela/Instagram) Ram Charan with Niharika Konidela. (Photo: Niharika Konidela/Instagram)

Allu Arjun with Niharika Konidela. (Photo: Niharika Konidela/Instagram) Allu Arjun with Niharika Konidela. (Photo: Niharika Konidela/Instagram)

Upasana Konidela and Sreeja Kalyan’s perfect picture. (Photo: Sreeja Kalyan/Instagram) Upasana Konidela and Sreeja Kalyan’s perfect picture. (Photo: Sreeja Kalyan/Instagram)

Niharika Konidela treated fans to some more photos from the get-together. She also revealed that Ram Charan taught the family members how to do the “Naatu Naatu” step. “Keeping aside the difficulty of secretly sneaking gifts to your house. I love being your secret santa, Charan anna! Also, thank you for so patiently teaching us the ‘Naatu Naatu’ hook step,” she wrote. The picture showed her and Ram posing next to the Christmas tree. Later, she also shared a photo with Allu Arjun. “And here’s to my santa! Amidst the crazy film promotions, you managed to get me some pretty cool and amazing gifts. Thank you Bunny anna. PS: next time don’t do cheating,” she wrote with the picture. Niharika got married to Chaitanya NV in a grand ceremony last year.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is looking forward to Pushpa The Rule, the second part of the Sukumar film. Ram Charan, on the other hand, will be seen sharing screen space with Jr NTR in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Later, he will be seen in Shankar’s film with Kiara Advani.