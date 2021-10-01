scorecardresearch
Friday, October 01, 2021
Allu Arjun and family unveil statue of Allu Ramalingaiah: ‘He was our pride and will continue to be a part of our journey’

Allu Arjun and his family members unveiled a statue of their grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah on the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
October 1, 2021 5:46:50 pm
Allu Arjun with Allu Ramalingaiah statueAllu Sirish, Allu Arjun and Allu Bobby with the statue of actor Allu Ramalingaiah. (Photo: PR Handout)

Marking the 100th birth anniversary of legendary Telugu actor Allu Ramalingaiah on Friday, actor Allu Arjun along with his siblings Allu Bobby and Allu Sirish unveiled a bronze statue of their grandfather at Allu Studios in Hyderabad.

Allu Arjun shared a photo from the ceremony on social media and wrote, “Unveiled the statue of my grandfather Padmashri #AlluRamalingaiah garu in ALLU Studios on his birth anniversary today along with #AlluBobby & @AlluSirish. He was our pride and will continue to be a part of our journey at Allu studios.”

Allu Ramalingaiah was best known for his comedic performances in Telugu movies. In a career spanning four decades, Ramalingaiah appeared in over 1000 movies.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is currently shooting for the Sukumar directorial Pushpa The Rise. His elder brother Allu Bobby is making his debut as a producer with Varun Tej-starrer Ghani. Allu Sirish’s Prema Kadanta is slated for a release soon.

