Allu Arjun and family unveil statue of Allu Ramalingaiah: ‘He was our pride and will continue to be a part of our journey’

Marking the 100th birth anniversary of legendary Telugu actor Allu Ramalingaiah on Friday, actor Allu Arjun along with his siblings Allu Bobby and Allu Sirish unveiled a bronze statue of their grandfather at Allu Studios in Hyderabad.

Allu Arjun shared a photo from the ceremony on social media and wrote, “Unveiled the statue of my grandfather Padmashri #AlluRamalingaiah garu in ALLU Studios on his birth anniversary today along with #AlluBobby & @AlluSirish. He was our pride and will continue to be a part of our journey at Allu studios.”

Unveiled the statue of my grandfather Padmashri #AlluRamalingaiah garu in ALLU Studios on his birth anniversary today along with #AlluBobby & @AlluSirish . He was our pride and will continue to be a part of our journey at Allu studios . pic.twitter.com/UHMZYvgiC3 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) October 1, 2021

Allu Ramalingaiah was best known for his comedic performances in Telugu movies. In a career spanning four decades, Ramalingaiah appeared in over 1000 movies.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is currently shooting for the Sukumar directorial Pushpa The Rise. His elder brother Allu Bobby is making his debut as a producer with Varun Tej-starrer Ghani. Allu Sirish’s Prema Kadanta is slated for a release soon.