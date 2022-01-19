Pushpa effect: After Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, dubbed hits of Vijay, Ajith, and Ram Charan to release in North India

Re-releasing old blockbuster movies has become a go-to strategy for the exhibitors and distributors to compensate for the lack of fresh content to showcase during the pandemic. Cashing in on the recent success of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa The Rise, the stakeholders in the northern markets are reportedly in talks to release biggest South Indian hits after dubbing them in Hindi.

Production house Goldmines Telefilms, which distributed the Hindi version of Pushpa, is also set to release Allu Arjun’s 2020 blockbuster movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film is releasing in cinemas on January 26, coinciding with the Republic Day holiday, even though the film’s Hindi remake starring Kartik Aaryan is also in the works. The release is a shrewd move to capitalize on Allu Arjun’s recently discovered ability to strike a chord with the single-screen audience in tier 1 and tier 2 of north India. Pushpa 1 managed to collect about Rs 80 crore from its Hindi version alone, despite no promotion by the filmmakers in the Hindi belt.

The buzz is that buoyed by the demand for south Indian films there, the works for dubbing director Sukumar’s previous hit Rangasthalam, starring Ram Charan in the lead, is also in the process. It is also said there are efforts to release Tamil superstars Vijay’s Mersal and Ajith’s Viswasam in Hindi to cash in on the empty window at the box office as the pandemic situation remains unpredictable in the country.

However, the release of Rangasthalam and other south Indian hits will largely depend on the kind of response that Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo gets at the box office. “A section of the media is going overboard, highlighting a slew of #Telugu and #Tamil films that will be dubbed in #Hindi, after #AlaVaikunthapurramulooHindi [#AVPL] hits the screens on 26 Jan 2022,” tweeted film trade expert Taran Adarsh.

‘RANGASTHALAM’ HINDI DUBBED VERSION: ‘ALA VAIKUNTHAPURRAMULOO’ HOLDS THE KEY… A section of the media is going overboard, highlighting a slew of #Telugu and #Tamil films that will be dubbed in #Hindi, after #AlaVaikunthapurramulooHindi [#AVPL] hits the screens on 26 Jan 2022. pic.twitter.com/WJxx07JBuq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 19, 2022

“If #AVPL works at the ticket windows, ONLY THEN will #RangasthalamHindi arrive in *cinemas*… Also, not just #Rangasthalam, but a number of #Telugu and #Tamil films will be dubbed in #Hindi for theatrical release… So #AVPL will be the decider, if this trend has to flourish (sic),” he added.