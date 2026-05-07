Allu Aravind visits Pushpa 2 stampede survivor, promises support for sister’s education

On Thursday, producer Allu Aravind and Sneha Reddy, wife of actor Allu Arjun, visited the home of Sri Tej, the young boy who was critically injured and lost his mother, Revathi, in the stampede outside Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4, 2024. The visit, which the family described as a gesture of continued support, lasted around 40 minutes.

During the visit, Allu Aravind enquired about Sri Tej’s current condition and was briefed on his rehabilitation progress. Talking to SCREEN, Bhasker, Revathi’s husband and Sritej’s father, explained, “He has been in rehabilitation for four to five months now. The second session has been impactful. He is smiling, but he is not completely recognising his family yet, it is like a newborn baby situation. We are focusing on getting him to an independent state, so that we can take him off support. When there is an emergency, we need him to respond, so we have to continue the support and rehabilitation.”