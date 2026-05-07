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Allu Aravind visits Pushpa 2 stampede survivor, promises support for sister’s education
Seventeen months after the Sandhya Theatre tragedy, Allu Aravind and Sneha Reddy visited Sritej at his home and left with a promise to financially support the family.
On Thursday, producer Allu Aravind and Sneha Reddy, wife of actor Allu Arjun, visited the home of Sri Tej, the young boy who was critically injured and lost his mother, Revathi, in the stampede outside Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4, 2024. The visit, which the family described as a gesture of continued support, lasted around 40 minutes.
During the visit, Allu Aravind enquired about Sri Tej’s current condition and was briefed on his rehabilitation progress. Talking to SCREEN, Bhasker, Revathi’s husband and Sritej’s father, explained, “He has been in rehabilitation for four to five months now. The second session has been impactful. He is smiling, but he is not completely recognising his family yet, it is like a newborn baby situation. We are focusing on getting him to an independent state, so that we can take him off support. When there is an emergency, we need him to respond, so we have to continue the support and rehabilitation.”
On the roadmap ahead, Bhasker said the family briefed Allu Aravind in detail. “We explained how we expect external support to be taken away gradually. Physiotherapy is also being done. For four to six hours, we skip the external support so that he can become independent from it. He is consuming food orally. If he finds it difficult, he needs to be able to throw up independently, that is what we are working towards, and that is why we are continuing the rehabilitation.”
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Allu Aravind, according to Bhasker, was attentive and asked to be fully informed so he could direct help from the right places. “Allu Aravind requested that we explain the neurological stage Sritej is at so that he can get us help from various places. We are able to see improvement. Good, comprehensive support will help Sritej improve his condition. Allu Aravind has assured support for Sritej.”
Allu Aravind also met Sri Tej’s sister Saanvika. In a video, Aravind was heard telling her directly: “Study well, I will be responsible for all education expenses.”
What happened on December 4, 2024
On December 4, 2024, Allu Arjun made a surprise appearance at a benefit show of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. His arrival triggered a massive rush as hundreds of fans surged forward to catch a glimpse of the star. Sri Tej and his 35-year-old mother, Revathi, were caught in the stampede that followed. Revathi died of asphyxiation, while Sri Tej was left critically injured with severe brain trauma.
Two days after the incident, Allu Arjun announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the deceased woman’s family and committed to covering Sri Tej’s medical expenses. The financial backing from the family has been in place since the incident.
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