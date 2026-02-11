Alleged list of 42 dos and don’ts for meeting Allu Arjun goes viral; Pushpa co-actor dismiss claims: ‘He eats with the production boys’

While 2025 was dominated by conversations around Bollywood entourages and alleged star tantrums, 2026 has shifted the spotlight to the South film industry. The latest controversy erupted after a media sales professional claimed that Pushpa star Allu Arjun travels with a massive entourage and follows a stringent list of 42 dos and don’ts. The clip went viral in no time, prompting Allu Arjun’s team to issue a strong statement, warning of strict action against those spreading false rumours. They also took legal action. Now, Pushpa co-star Rajasekhar has come out in the actor’s defence, calling the allegations “completely baseless.”

‘Allu Arjun is a grounded artist’

In a video shared on his official X handle, Rajasekhar said, “Pulling down a National Award–winning actor to feed an identity crisis is not right. I have worked very closely with him for four years during the making of Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa: The Rule. I will give you one example from the sets. During evening snack time, most stars send their spot boys to fetch food. But he would come himself, sit with the production boys, and eat at the same place as everyone else. How can you accuse a man with such a heart of having a list of 42 dos and don’ts? All this is baseless.”