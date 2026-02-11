Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Alleged list of 42 dos and don’ts for meeting Allu Arjun goes viral; Pushpa co-actor dismiss claims: ‘He eats with the production boys’
A brand manager was sent a legal notice by Allu Arjun for claiming that there's a strict protocol for meeting him, which includes no eye contact, maintaining physical distance, no use of phones.
While 2025 was dominated by conversations around Bollywood entourages and alleged star tantrums, 2026 has shifted the spotlight to the South film industry. The latest controversy erupted after a media sales professional claimed that Pushpa star Allu Arjun travels with a massive entourage and follows a stringent list of 42 dos and don’ts. The clip went viral in no time, prompting Allu Arjun’s team to issue a strong statement, warning of strict action against those spreading false rumours. They also took legal action. Now, Pushpa co-star Rajasekhar has come out in the actor’s defence, calling the allegations “completely baseless.”
‘Allu Arjun is a grounded artist’
In a video shared on his official X handle, Rajasekhar said, “Pulling down a National Award–winning actor to feed an identity crisis is not right. I have worked very closely with him for four years during the making of Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa: The Rule. I will give you one example from the sets. During evening snack time, most stars send their spot boys to fetch food. But he would come himself, sit with the production boys, and eat at the same place as everyone else. How can you accuse a man with such a heart of having a list of 42 dos and don’ts? All this is baseless.”
Condemning the fake propaganda against #AlluArjun garu! 🚫
Having acted alongside him in #pushpa
I can vouch for his character. He is a true gentleman on set. These “rules” rumors are purely for cheap publicity. Don’t believe them!
We stand with the Icon Star! ✊🔥@alluarjun pic.twitter.com/7lGN9vmahH
— Subhodayam Subbarao (@rajasekharaa) February 10, 2026
He further added, “Allu Arjun acknowledges and greets everyone on set. If he ever comes late, he even apologises for it. More than a star, he is a grounded artist.”
Where did it all start?
The controversy began after a clip from a podcast went viral in which Kaveria Baruah, a media sales professional, spoke to the YouTube channel Sweekriti Talks about her experience with South Indian stars. She claimed that many of them come with large entourages and multiple layers of management.
Speaking about Allu Arjun, she said: “Before meeting him, we were given a note with 42 dos and don’ts. They have a manager for a manager for a manager—one big manager, then another who reports to him. And they are very strict. Don’t look into sir’s eyes, don’t shake hands,” she said.
Elaborating further, Kaveria added, “One-hand distance is mandatory. You cannot use your phone. When he came in, I was sitting on the side and using my phone for work. His bodyguard jumped in front of me and snatched my phone, saying, ‘Not allowed.’ I was like, ‘Excuse me, I’m just doing my work.’ He said, ‘No phones allowed.’”
Team Allu Arjun issues statement
After the clip went viral, Allu Arjun’s team released an official statement, asserting that the claims were false and defamatory.
The statement read, “Certain recent comments made about Mr. Allu Arjun are completely baseless and untrue. He has always conducted himself with the utmost dignity and honour. We take these false allegations very seriously. Our legal team is initiating defamation proceedings against those responsible. We request everyone to refrain from spreading unverified information.”
The war between generations has fuelled several discussions on social media, with public figures and educators chiming in on the debate surrounding Gen Z, a generation that is often deemed “lazy”. Recently, popular Indian podcaster Raj Shamani defended Gen Z on an international platform, sparking a fresh conversation.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05