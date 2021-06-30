Allari Naresh’s next titled Sabhaku Namaskaram

On the occasion of Allari Naresh’s birthday on Wednesday, film production house East Coast Productions announced their new film with the actor. The movie has been titled Sabhaku Namaskaram and is said to be a political satire.

Sateesh Mallampati is making his directorial debut with this 58th film of Naresh. Mahesh S Koneru, the producer at the East Coast Productions, is bankrolling the project. Sharing the title and first glimpse of the film on social media, he wrote, “Wishing our @allarinaresh Garu a very happy birthday. Happy to associate with #Naresh58 as #SabhakuNamaskaram .. a hilarious entertainer with a difference, to be directed by @MallampatiSate1 with dialogues by @abburiravi Garu. #HBDAllariNaresh.”

The title poster features Naresh standing on the dais, with his hands raised in a namaskaram posture. In one of his pockets, wads of currency notes are seen while a liquor bottle pops out from the other pocket.

According to a statement from the makers, Sabhaku Namaskaram takes a dig at corruption in politics and how that plays out at the time of elections.

Abburi Ravi is on board to pen the dialogues. The film will go on the floors in the second half of September. The makers will announce the details of the rest of the cast and crew soon.

Allari Naresh’s most recent release was critically acclaimed Naandhi. The film is being remade in Hindi by Ajay Devgn and Dil Raju.