Active Telugu Film Producers Guild announces strike, will discuss pandemic-related issues

July 26, 2022 9:34:30 pm
Earlier reports about a possible producers’ strike have turned out to be true. Active Telugu Film Producers Guild (ATFPG) officially announced on Tuesday that there will be no film shooting from the first week of August. The film body said that its members will come together to discuss the issues that have been affecting producers in the aftermath of the pandemic. The shoots will be resumed once ATFPG takes corrective measures.
ATFPG is a group comprised of prominent film producers. The guild has been formed to ‘improve the efficiency of film production through the process of self-regulation and collaboration.’
The official statement said, “With changing revenue situations and increasing costs, it has become important for producers to discuss all the issues we are facing as a community.” It further read, “All producer members of the guild have voluntarily decided to withhold shootings from August 1, 2022 to sit and discuss until we find workable solutions (sic).”
It is said that the cost of filmmaking has increased rapidly in a post-pandemic world. It is now unclear whether the shooting of many big-budget ventures like Mahesh Babu-Trivikram’s film and NTR’s 30th movie will be put on hold because of the guild’s decision.
