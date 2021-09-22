All is not well between Radhe Shyam stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde?

Rumour mills have been abuzz that all is not well between Radhe Shyam actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. Reports suggest that Prabhas is annoyed with the unprofessional behaviour of Pooja. However, according to a source, the recent reports are mere speculation.

“The film is on track. Pooja recently completed the dubbing of Radhe Shyam. If the rift between the co-stars was true, then they wouldn’t have joined the shoot a few days back. The film is like Geethanjali, and it demands both the actors maintain a rapport on and off the screen. The reports on the rift between Prabhas and Pooja Hegde are completely false,” a source told Indianexpress.com.

Sharing the production status of Radhe Shyam, the source added, “The movie has been shaping up pretty good. Soon we are planning to release the first song from the movie.”

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar of Jil fame, Radhe Shyam also features Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, and Sathyan.

The movie will release on January 14, 2022 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

On the work front, Prabhas has Salaar, Adipurush, and Project-K in the pipeline, while Pooja Hegde has Most Eligible Bachelor, Acharya, Cirkus, and Beast in her kitty.