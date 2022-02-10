All Hail Chiranjeevi: Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, SS Rajamouli thank ‘Megastar’ for solving AP movie ticket price issue

A delegation led by Chiranjeevi met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday to discuss the low cap on movie ticket prices in the state. Top actors such as Mahesh Babu, Prabhas and directors SS Rajamouli and Koratala Siva were part of the delegation that met the CM.

All the members of the delegation were overjoyed by the positive outcome of the meeting with the CM. While they stopped short of revealing all the details, all of them were quite upbeat about the assurance given by the government. The stars also took the opportunity to thank Chiranjeevi for patiently carrying out negotiations with the CM’s office for over seven months and bringing solutions to a variety of problems faced by the Telugu film industry.

“The last eight months were confusing as we didn’t know how to proceed further. While everyone in the industry tried to solve the issues, it is Chiranjeevi who used his goodwill with the CM and led us towards the solution,” said Rajamouli.

చిరంజీవి గారు అంటే అందరి వాడు పరిశ్రమలో ఎవరికీ ఏ కష్టం వచ్చిన తీర్చే ఆపద్భాందవుడు Be it a ticket issue, workers welfare, or journalists health insurance @KChiruTweets sir always initiate things mingle with every one & work for the good result

Thank you sir 😘❤️🤗 we love u pic.twitter.com/XCav64igDu — SKN (Sreenivasa Kumar) (@SKNonline) February 10, 2022

Chiranjeevi, meanwhile, thanked the AP government for understanding the concerns of Telugu cinema. “Throughout India, people are talking highly about our Telugu movies. And one of the main reasons for that is our high-budget movies. Such films also bring glory to Telugu cinema even at the international level. And I wanted to help such films and that is why I kept the discussions open with the committee. We are all so happy now,” he told reporters after meeting the CM.

Chiranjeevi noted that soon the government will pass the order in favour of the concerns raised by the delegation.

In recent months, the Telugu film industry has been at loggerheads with the AP government over various issues, mainly due to the government’s efforts to regulate the sales of movie tickets.

It is said despite drawing huge crowds to theatres, movies like Akhanda and Pushpa: The Rise even failed to break even at the box office in Andhra Pradesh. The next big Telugu films getting ready to release in March are SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam.