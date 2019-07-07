Alia Bhatt to join the shoot of RRR in Pune and Ahmedabad

Alia Bhatt is all set to begin shooting her part in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film titled RRR, Mumbai Mirror reports. The Bollywood actor is paired opposite Telugu star Ram Charan. Ram Charan, who will play the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju in the film, has already shot a part of his portion for the movie.

According to the publication, a source said 40 per cent of the shooting has already been finished and the film has so far been shot in Hyderabad, Gujarat and Pune. Alia and Ajay Devgn are yet to join the shoot, however.

“She (Alia) will shoot with Charan in Ahmedabad and Pune in the next couple of months. She will be seen in the look of a young girl from the early 1900s. Her character appears at a crucial point in the story, determining the course of the film,” the source said.

RRR is a fictional story based on the struggles of Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Jr NTR will essay the role of Komaram. Rajamouli’s film is being made at an estimated budget of more than Rs 300 crore.

SS Rajamouli has co-written RRR with his father K. V. Vijayendra Prasad, with whom he has worked in Baahubali franchise as well.

RRR will release in multiple languages on July 30, 2020.