Alia Bhatt quashes rumours of her disagreements with RRR team: ‘I loved every single thing about my experience on this film’

Alia Bhatt, who recently starred in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, took to Instagram on Thursday to share that contrary to rumours, there is no bad blood between her and the team of the film. The rumours started after Alia deleted some posts about the Ram Charan and Jr NTR film from her Instagram profile.

Alia shared a note on her Instagram story that read, “In today’s randomness, I’ve heard that I apparently deleted my RRR posts because I’m upset with the team. I sincerely request everyone not to make assumptions based on something as random as an Instagram grid. I ALWAYS realign old video posts from my profile grid because I prefer it to look less cluttered.”

In the note, the actor also praised her co-stars and SS Rajamouli. “I am eternally grateful that I got to be a part of the world of RRR. I loved playing Sita, I loved being directed by Rajamouli Sir, I loved working with Tarak and Charan – I loved every single thing about my experience on this film. The only reason I’m bothering to clarify this is because Rajamouli sir and the team have put in years of effort and energy to bring this beautiful film to life and I refuse to let any misinformation around the film and experience slide,” she concluded.

RRR is getting a lot of love from the audience and it has been appreciated by critics as well. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film 3.5 stars and called it ‘an epic mythological action superhero bromance’. Her review read, “RRR is a roaring, rearing, rousing mix of genres — epic-mythological-action-superhero-bromance, that very SS Rajamouli concoction, which we are invited to swallow in one humungous gulp.”