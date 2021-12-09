Alia Bhatt on bagging Sita’s role in RRR: ‘I said I’ll do anything to be in your film’

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt on Thursday revealed how she bagged the role of Sita in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. Alia shared how she met the filmmaker at Hyderabad airport and asked for an opportunity to work in one of his films. The actor was speaking at the trailer launch of RRR in Mumbai.

She said, “I met Rajamouli sir at Hyderabad airport and I approached him and told him, ‘Sir I want to work in your film. I’ll do anything to be in your film’. And it really was like a dream come true when he said that there is actually something that I could do.”

Alia added, “To my surprise, he said, ‘Sita is very important in the film, and I am happy that you match her character’. I prepared for a year and worked on my lines for a year. The most scary part for me was to say my lines in Telugu.”

Alia Bhatt also shared how she prepared for her first pan-India film where she had to say her lines in Telugu, and how Rajamouli comforted her on set. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor said, “I was very excited and nervous when I was offered the role of Sita. I was more nervous because of the language. I had learnt the lines by heart. I wanted to make sure I say those lines well and take proper pauses. But once I was on set, Rajamouli sir had kept everything ready. And made it very smooth for me. By the end of it, I was sad that it is over. Hopefully there will be more films with him in the future.”

Also read | SS Rajamouli brings the soul of RRR with Janani song

RRR is all set to release in theatres on January 7.