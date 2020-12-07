scorecardresearch
Monday, December 07, 2020
Alia Bhatt joins the sets of SS Rajamouli’s RRR

Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt.

Written by Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar | Hyderabad | December 7, 2020 12:52:29 pm
Alia Bhatt and SS RajamouliAlia Bhatt and SS Rajamouli on the sets of RRR. (Photo: Twitter/RRRMovie)

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has joined the sets of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. On Monday, the makers took to Twitter to announce the same.

Sharing photos of Alia on the sets of RRR, the film’s Twitter handle wrote, “A very warm welcome to our dearest #Sita, the supremely talented and beautiful @Aliaa08 on to the sets of #RRRMovie! #AliaBhatt.”

RRR marks the Telugu debut of Alia Bhatt. The actor, whose character is called Sita, will share screen space with Ram Charan, who essays the role of Alluri Sitaramaraju in the movie

The filming for RRR resumed in October post the lockdown, and the makers of RRR wrapped up a 50-day long schedule. Recently, the team, along with Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, went to Mahabaleshwar for a brief schedule.

Produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainment, Roudram Ranam Rudhiram aka RRR also features Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson.

