Alia Bhatt joins the sets of SS Rajamouli’s RRR

Alia Bhatt and SS Rajamouli on the sets of RRR. (Photo: Twitter/RRRMovie)

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has joined the sets of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. On Monday, the makers took to Twitter to announce the same.

Sharing photos of Alia on the sets of RRR, the film’s Twitter handle wrote, “A very warm welcome to our dearest #Sita, the supremely talented and beautiful @Aliaa08 on to the sets of #RRRMovie! #AliaBhatt.”

A very warm welcome to our dearest #Sita, the supremely talented and beautiful @Aliaa08 on to the sets of #RRRMovie! 🌟❤️#AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/R7fSMkEkAd — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) December 7, 2020

RRR marks the Telugu debut of Alia Bhatt. The actor, whose character is called Sita, will share screen space with Ram Charan, who essays the role of Alluri Sitaramaraju in the movie

The filming for RRR resumed in October post the lockdown, and the makers of RRR wrapped up a 50-day long schedule. Recently, the team, along with Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, went to Mahabaleshwar for a brief schedule.

Produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainment, Roudram Ranam Rudhiram aka RRR also features Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson.

