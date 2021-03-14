Alia Bhatt’s glimpse as Sita in SS Rajamouli’s RRR has left fans curious

Ahead of her birthday, Alia Bhatt gave a sneak peek into her character Sita from the upcoming, much awaited magnum opus Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR). The SS Rajamouli directorial marks the Telugu debut of Alia. RRR also stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson. It is set to hit theatres on October 13, 2021.

Alia took to her Instagram account on Sunday and shared a click of her silhouette sitting in a temple, infront of the idol of Sita, resonating with her character in the film. Her caption revealed that her full look from the movie will be out on Monday, to celebrate her birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

RRR is set in the backdrop of 1920s north India under the colonial rule of Britain. It is a fictionalised account of Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR).

Baahubali fame Rajamouli and his father K. V. Vijayendra Prasad have reimagined the formative years of these leaders by taking advantage of the fact that there are no records as to what happened in their lives while they were away from their homeland.

RRR was originally planned as a July 30, 2020 release. However, the unforeseen delays, including those caused by injuries suffered by Jr NTR and Ram Charan during production, forced the filmmakers to push the release date. And then, the outbreak of coronavirus and subsequent lockdown again disrupted the production.

Finally, the shooting was resumed in October last year, and the film is currently in production.

Alia also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming Gangubai Kathiawadiand Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in the pipeline.