Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR, Ram Charan appeal to Indians to fight the spread of Covid-19, watch RRR team’s video

The team of RRR has released a special video on Thursday in which Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, director SS Rajamouli, and Ajay Devgn are seen appealing to Indians to come together and stop the spread of Covid-19. The message, delivered in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, requests people to wear masks and get vaccinated.

In the video message, the RRR team said, “The second wave of coronavirus infections has been spreading rapidly, and we are witnessing a huge number of spikes in Covid cases across the country. We united and successfully fought Covid-19 together last year. Once again, the time has come to unite and fight again. To fight against Covid, masks, and sanitizers are the biggest weapons. Wear a mask always, sanitize your hands and maintain social distancing when you are out in public. Do not trust misconceptions about the vaccine. Encourage your friends and family members to get the Covid vaccine. Staying at home is very important. Step out only if it’s very necessary. Take a pledge to wear a mask and get vaccinated for ourselves, for our family, for our friends, for our country. Jai Hind!”

Sharing the video message, the cast of RRR tweeted, “Wear a mask and get yourself vaccinated, when available! Let’s #StandTogether to stop the spread and save the country from #COVID19 (sic).”

Wear a mask always 😷

Get vaccinated when available 💉…. Let’s #StandTogether to Stop The Spread of #COVID19 in India 🇮🇳✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/yEWvniO6LH — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) May 6, 2021

Celebs have been doing their bit to create awareness about Covid-19. Actors and major production houses have been amplifying those in need and also sharing verified information through their social media handles regarding the availability of Oxygen beds, plasma donors and oxygen cylinders.

Produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments, RRR aka Ranam Roudram Rudhiram is presently in the last leg of its shoot and it will hit the theatres on October 13. The movie also stars Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson in other pivotal roles.