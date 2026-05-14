Ali apologises after backlash over soap advertisement

Veteran Telugu comedian Ali issued a public apology on Thursday after an advertisement for the soap brand Ghar sparked criticism from certain sections.

In the ad, Ali is performing a pooja for the soap, which some viewers found offensive and inappropriate.

As outrage intensified online, Ali released a public apology video addressing the controversy and clarifying his intentions. In the video, the actor expressed regret if his actions had hurt anyone’s sentiments and stressed that he never intended to insult or target any individual or community.

Also Read – Nani-starrer The Paradise’s makers quash ‘baseless rumours’ about reshoots

The advertisement triggered strong reactions online, with a section of social media users accusing the makers of being insensitive towards religious sentiments. Some users criticised Ali for featuring in such a commercial, while others objected to the use of religious themes in the promotion of a soap brand. A few even urged authorities to remove the advertisement.