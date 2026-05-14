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Ali apologises after backlash over soap advertisement
In the ad, veteran Telugu comedian Ali is performing a pooja for the soap, which some viewers found offensive and inappropriate.
Veteran Telugu comedian Ali issued a public apology on Thursday after an advertisement for the soap brand Ghar sparked criticism from certain sections.
In the ad, Ali is performing a pooja for the soap, which some viewers found offensive and inappropriate.
As outrage intensified online, Ali released a public apology video addressing the controversy and clarifying his intentions. In the video, the actor expressed regret if his actions had hurt anyone’s sentiments and stressed that he never intended to insult or target any individual or community.
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The advertisement triggered strong reactions online, with a section of social media users accusing the makers of being insensitive towards religious sentiments. Some users criticised Ali for featuring in such a commercial, while others objected to the use of religious themes in the promotion of a soap brand. A few even urged authorities to remove the advertisement.
CONTROVERSIAL ⛔
Popular south comedy actor Ali apologises to Hindu community for his this new controversial Ad ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/PsRYNbW3wG
— Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) May 14, 2026
నోటిదుల తో హిందూ ధర్మాన్ని ఎగతాళి చేయడం – మళ్ళా సారీ చెప్పడం ఫ్యాషన్ అయిపోయింది ఈ ఆర్టిస్ట్ లకి.
థాంక్స్ హిందూ దేవాలయ సమితి -ఈ రోహింగ్యా గాడికి బుద్ధి వచ్చేలా చెప్పినందుకు. https://t.co/06EJNsx2YO pic.twitter.com/q8Mr8taVa4
— విష్ణు వర్ధన్ రెడ్డి-विष्णु वर्धन रेड्डी🇮🇳 (@vishnureddy_899) May 12, 2026
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On the work front, Ali was last seen in Telugu film Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani, which hit screens in March this year.
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