Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo trailer: The Allu Arjun film promises to be a wholesome family entertainer

The makers of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo unveiled the film’s trailer on Monday.

Production house Geetha Arts took to their Twitter handle and shared the trailer. “Let’s celebrate this Sankranthi like never before at theaters only,” they captioned the video.

Going by the trailer, it looks like director Trivikram’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will be a wholesome family entertainer. The cast, dialogues, music and dance sequences are the icing on the cake.

The trailer presents Allu Arjun as a middle-class family guy who is quite frustrated with the behaviour of his father and middle-class family problems. While Murali Sharma portrays Arjun’s father, Rohini is seen as his mother.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will also feature Malayalam actor Jayaram. Later in the trailer, he hints at what could be the film’s theme – The greatest battles are with closest people.

Produced by Allu Aravind and S Radhakrishna, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo also stars Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Samuthirakani, Rajendra Prasad, Nivetha Pethuraj, Sushanth, Rahul Ramakrishna, Navadeep, Sunil and Sachin Khedekar. The movie will hit screens on January 12.

