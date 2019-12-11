Ala Vaikunthapurramulo teaser: A complete festive film

Apart from Allu Arjun, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo stars Pooja Hegde. Apart from Allu Arjun, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo stars Pooja Hegde.

The much-anticipated teaser of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramulo was unveiled on Wednesday. Production house Geetha Arts took to Twitter to share the teaser and wrote, “Here’s Ala Vaikunthapurramulo teaser. We have put in all our efforts to entertain you for this Sankranthi 2020. Let’s celebrate the festival like an extended family at a theater near you!”

Ala Vaikunthapurramulo is the third outing of actor-director duo Allu Arjun and Trivikram, after Julai and S/o Satyamurthy. The movie, which seems to be an out-and-out entertainer, also stars Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Navdeep, Murali Sharma, Samuthirakani, Sunil and Sachin Khedekar.

Going by the teaser, it looks like Ala Vaikunthapurramulo director Trivikram has made a complete festive film that aims to please the family audience. The teaser has its heart in the right place, and it will surely leave Allu Arjun fans happy.

Jointly produced by Allu Aravind and S Radhakrishna under Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations banners, Ala Vaikunthapurramulo is scheduled for a January 12 release.

