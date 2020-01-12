Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has hit screens. The Telugu movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Nivetha Pethuraj, Rajendra Prasad, Jayaram, Samuthirakani, Sushanth, Vennela Kishore, Sunil, Navdeep, Brahmaji, Murali Sharma, Rahul Ramakrishna, Harsha Vardhan and
Sachin Khedekar.
Talking about his character in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Allu Arjun said, “I am playing a middle-class guy. He works in an office where Pooja Hegde is his boss. In the movie, there is a sort of rivalry between my father (Murali Sharma) and me.”
The actor added, “I haven’t done a film in the family entertainer genre. There is also a good dose of action and heroism.”
Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has been jointly produced by Allu Aravind and S Radhakrishna under Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations banners. The music has been composed by Thaman S.
The film also happens to be the third outing of actor-director duo Allu Arjun and Trivikram, after Julai and S/o Satyamurthy.
Highlights
Actor Pooja Hegde is nervous about the release of Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo. She tweeted, "That nervousness and excitement before your film releases...aaaaaaahhhh...can’t wait for tomorrow."
@ursyathi took to Twitter and mentioned in a tweet, "Sensational advance bookings for #AlaVaikunthapuramuloo in telugu states, Karnataka, TN & Overseas. it's going to be massive at boxoffice."
"All the best to @alluarjun aka maa #bunny #trivikram garu and my Nanban @MusicThaman & the whole team of#AlaVaikunthapuramuloo," Sai Dharam said via Twitter.
Varun Tej took to Twitter and wrote, "All the best to bunny anna and the entire team of #AlaVaikunthapuramuloo for the release tom!
I’m sure you guys are gonna hit it outta the park!!@alluarjun."