Sunday, January 12, 2020
Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram, Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Murali Sharma and Sachin Khedekar.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 12, 2020 9:03:38 am
Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo allu arjun pooja hegde Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo movie release: The Trivikram directorial also stars Pooja Hedge and Tabu.

Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has hit screens. The Telugu movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Nivetha Pethuraj, Rajendra Prasad, Jayaram, Samuthirakani, Sushanth, Vennela Kishore, Sunil, Navdeep, Brahmaji, Murali Sharma, Rahul Ramakrishna, Harsha Vardhan and
Sachin Khedekar.

Talking about his character in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Allu Arjun said, “I am playing a middle-class guy. He works in an office where Pooja Hegde is his boss. In the movie, there is a sort of rivalry between my father (Murali Sharma) and me.”

The actor added, “I haven’t done a film in the family entertainer genre. There is also a good dose of action and heroism.”

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has been jointly produced by Allu Aravind and S Radhakrishna under Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations banners. The music has been composed by Thaman S.

The film also happens to be the third outing of actor-director duo Allu Arjun and Trivikram, after Julai and S/o Satyamurthy.

Follow all the latest updates about Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

    09:03 (IST)12 Jan 2020
    Pooja Hegde is nervous

    Actor Pooja Hegde is nervous about the release of Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo. She tweeted, "That nervousness and excitement before your film releases...aaaaaaahhhh...can’t wait for tomorrow."

    08:41 (IST)12 Jan 2020
    Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo to have a massive opening?

    @ursyathi took to Twitter and mentioned in a tweet, "Sensational advance bookings for #AlaVaikunthapuramuloo in telugu states, Karnataka, TN & Overseas. it's going to be massive at boxoffice."

    08:26 (IST)12 Jan 2020
    Sai Dharam Tej wishes luck to Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo team

    "All the best to @alluarjun aka maa #bunny #trivikram garu and my Nanban @MusicThaman & the whole team of#AlaVaikunthapuramuloo," Sai Dharam said via Twitter.

    08:11 (IST)12 Jan 2020
    Varun Tej sends luck to Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo team

    Varun Tej took to Twitter and wrote, "All the best to bunny anna and the entire team of #AlaVaikunthapuramuloo for the release tom!
    I’m sure you guys are gonna hit it outta the park!!@alluarjun."

    Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will clash with Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru at the Telugu box office. Talking about the clash, Allu Arjun said, "Filmmakers can earn big bucks during Sankranthi period. So, nobody wants to miss this season. Sankranthi season can afford up to four big movie releases. There is a space for everybody. I heartily wish the teams of Darbar, Sarileru Neekevvaru and Entha Manchivaadavuraa all the very best."

    Allu Arjun was last seen in 2018 film Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India, directed by Vakkantham Vamsi. The film also starred Anu Emmanuel, Arjun Sarja, R. Sarathkumar, Boman Irani and others.

