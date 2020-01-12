Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo movie release: The Trivikram directorial also stars Pooja Hedge and Tabu. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo movie release: The Trivikram directorial also stars Pooja Hedge and Tabu.

Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has hit screens. The Telugu movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Nivetha Pethuraj, Rajendra Prasad, Jayaram, Samuthirakani, Sushanth, Vennela Kishore, Sunil, Navdeep, Brahmaji, Murali Sharma, Rahul Ramakrishna, Harsha Vardhan and

Sachin Khedekar.

Talking about his character in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Allu Arjun said, “I am playing a middle-class guy. He works in an office where Pooja Hegde is his boss. In the movie, there is a sort of rivalry between my father (Murali Sharma) and me.”

The actor added, “I haven’t done a film in the family entertainer genre. There is also a good dose of action and heroism.”

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has been jointly produced by Allu Aravind and S Radhakrishna under Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations banners. The music has been composed by Thaman S.

The film also happens to be the third outing of actor-director duo Allu Arjun and Trivikram, after Julai and S/o Satyamurthy.

