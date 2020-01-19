Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo earns Rs 104 crore worldwide

Allu Arjun film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo released on January 12. Allu Arjun film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo released on January 12.

It is time for Allu Arjun to celebrate as the actor’s recent release Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is minting gold at the box office. The film, which released on January 12 on the occasion of Sankranthi, has managed to win the hearts of the audience. The Trivikram directorial has raked in Rs 104 crore worldwide in just six days of its release.

Not just in India, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is earning well in Australia too. As per a tweet by production house Haarika and Hassine Creations, Allu Arjun starrer has become the highest grossing Telugu film ever in the country.

On Saturday, Allu Arjun celebrated the film’s music’s success. In a tweet, he thanked Thaman for giving blockbuster album with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

“2 One Million Likes in the Same Album . Unique Record . & Thank you giving us these honours Song of the Year #Samajavaragamana , Chartbuster of the year #RamulooRamulaa & Album of the Decade #AlaVaikuntapurramuloo . Thank you all for this Life time gift. @MusicThaman,” the Stylish star wrote.

In response to Allu Arjun, Thaman wrote, “Dear Brother @alluarjun will NEVER GIVE UP ON U. Will be ON MY BEST ALL MY LIFE. Thanks for this wonderful opportunity to make this lovely album. My love & respect to Trivikram sir. For this ALBUM OF THE DECADE”

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is Allu Arjun’s third collaboration with director Trivikram after S/O Satyamurthi and Julayi. Talking about the actor-director combination, Allu Arjun in an interview said, “Till Julayi, my performances were of a kind. After Julayi, my performance matured. Trivikram has the knack of bringing out the best in his actors. The same you will see in this film. In this film, we have tried to give a real-life touch to a commercial film.”

The movie also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd