Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo box office collection Day 1: Allu Arjun film is off to a good start

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo box office collection Day 1: Allu Arjun film is attracting film buffs despite competition.

Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is expected to open big at the box office. The film, which released on January 12, is receiving immense love from critics and the audience.

Despite competition from Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru and Rajinikanth’s Darbar, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has managed to grab eyeballs.

In an interaction with media, Allu Arjun aka Stylish Star had spoken about the clash.

He said, “Filmmakers can earn big bucks during Sankranthi period. So, nobody wants to miss this season. Sankranthi season can afford up to four big movie releases. There is a space for everybody. I heartily wish the teams of Darbar, Sarileru Neekevvaru and Entha Manchivaadavuraa all the very best.”

Pooja Hegde also took to Twitter and thanked the team for the opportunity to be a part of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

“And so our film releases today…Thank you to the full team of #AlaVaikunthapurramloo, it was one of the most fun films to shoot. #Trivikram sir, thank you for giving me the opportunity to work to play Amulya. @alluarjun it’s always fun to shoot with you,” she mentioned in a tweet.