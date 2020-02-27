Ala Vaikunthapurramloo now available on Netflix and Sun NXT

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is now on Netflix and Sun NXT. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is now on Netflix and Sun NXT.

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is now available on Netflix. The film has been written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Srinivas has worked with Allu Arjun in Julayi and S/O Satyamurthy.

The movie is also available to watch on Sun NXT, the online video streaming platform owned and operated by Sun TV Network Limited.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo also stars Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar, and Harsha Vardhan.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, which hit screens on January 12, received positive reviews.

Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R gave the film three stars. He wrote, “The premise, plot, conflict and emotions of this film have already been handled by Trivikram in his previous film. The question is, what can he do differently about it in the latest outing? The main pleasures of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo are not unravelling of the secrets that the characters are determined to carry to their graves. It is Trivikram’s writing and his intention to tell a story and entertain the audience without any rush.”

The Body, Panipat, Thambi, Thottappan, Jada and Yeh Ballet are some other Indian titles that have made it to Netflix recently.

