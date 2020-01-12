Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Tamilrockers targets Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Tamilrockers targets Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is the latest victim of piracy website Tamilrockers. The film, also starring Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Nivetha Pethuraj, Rajendra Prasad, Jayaram, Samuthirakani, Sushanth, Vennela Kishore, Sunil, Navdeep, Brahmaji, Murali Sharma, Rahul Ramakrishna, Harsha Vardhan and Sachin Khedekar, released a day after Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru hit screens.

Trivikram Srinivas directorial Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is not the only film to fall prey to Tamilrockers. Recently, films like Good Newwz, Thambi, Hero, Dabangg 3 and many more have gotten leaked on Tamilrockers.

Despite strict laws, the piracy website has not stopped being a troublemaker. It continues to work through proxy servers and keeps changing its domain making it difficult to block the website.

Tamilrockers has not only successfully evaded authorities, but it has also acquired an audience for itself.

Meanwhile, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, produced by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna, opened to mixed reviews.

In his review, Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote, “The main pleasures of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo are not unravelling of the secrets that the characters are determined to carry to their graves. It is Trivikram’s writing and his intention to tell a story and entertain the audience without any rush.”

