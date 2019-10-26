Ala Vaikunthapuramulo song Ramuloo Ramulaa: Allu Arjun gives the next party anthem

The full song of “Ramuloo Ramulaa” from the Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapuramulo was unveiled on Saturday. Sharing this specially shot video song, Allu Arjun tweeted, “I am really excited about this song. Hope you all tune into its magic. Here we go Ramuloo Ramulaa!!

The film’s music director Thaman also tweeted, “The mighty grooving Ramuloo Ramulaa is here. My love & respect to Allu Arjun brother, Trivikram sir, Haarika & Hassine Creations, Geetha Arts. Get your earphones, enjoy the song.”

I am really excited about this song . Hope you all tune into it’s magic. Here we go . #RamulooRamulaa!! #DiwaliWithRamulooRamulaa#AlaVaikunthapurramloo https://t.co/bYkwlHrRRu — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) October 26, 2019

Just like the video of super melody “Samajavaragamana,” even “Ramuloo Ramulaa” was shot on a special set having the respective singers Anurag Kulkarni and Mangli along with Thaman, and famous drummer Sivamani. The special video also has a few visuals of original song which has trademark dance moves of Allu Arjun choreographed by Sekhar master. Going by the whole video, it assures that the catchy lyrics of Kasarla Shyam and tune from Thaman makes it an anthem of party-goers.

Ala Vaikunthapuramulo marks the third time collaboration between Allu Arjun and director Trivikram and has Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The movie also stars Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj, Tabu, Rajendra Prasad, Samudrakhani, Murali Sharma and Navadeep, Sunil in other pivotal roles.

Produced by Allu Aravind and Radhakrishna, the movie has PS Vinod to handle cinematography. The movie will hit the theaters on January 12, 2020.