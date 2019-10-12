Allu Arjun vs Mahesh Babu: Ala Vaikunthapuramulo and Sarileru Neekevvaru to clash on January 12

The upcoming Sankranthi is going to be a super-feast for the movie lovers as two big and much anticipated Telugu flicks – Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapuramulo and Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru are scheduled to hit the theatres on the same date, January 12. The makers of the both movies announced it on Saturday.

Ala Vaikunthapuramulo marks the third collaboration between director Trivikram and Allu Arjun after Julayi and S/o Sathyamurthi. The film’s production house Haarika & Hassine Creations took to Twitter and wrote, “For all the fans and movie lovers who have been waiting to see the hattrick combo again. Ala Vaikunthapuramulo will be arriving at the theaters on 12th January, 2020. Let’s celebrate Sankranthi like an extended family at theatres only.”

For all the fans and movie lovers who have been waiting to see the hattrick combo again.#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo will be arriving at the theatres on 12th January, 2020. Let’s Celebrate Sankranthi like an extended family at theatres, ONLY@alluarjun #Trivikram @hegdepooja pic.twitter.com/0M3dGeGpEr — Haarika & Hassine Creations (@haarikahassine) October 12, 2019

Allu Arjun also tweeted, “Ala Vaikunthapuramulo releasing this Sankranthi on Jan 12th 2020!

AlaVaikunthapurramuloo releasing this Sankranthi on Jan 12th 2020 ! #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo pic.twitter.com/gQndPidr6A — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) October 12, 2019

On the other hand, confirming the release date of Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter handle and announced, “It’s official… Sarileru Neekevvaru in cinemas from Jan 12th, 2020!! This Sankranthi will be my biggest and most special. Thank you Anil Ravipudi.”

Expressing her excitement on the same, the female lead of Sarileru Neekevvaru, Rashmika Mandanna tweeted, “Yaaay. It’s official now you guys Sarileru Neekevvaru can’t wait for this one to release… see you guys in the theatres. Jan 12th 2020 mark your dates!”

Interestingly, both the movies consist of a big star cast. Their filming is presently going on briskly. Ala Vaikunthapuramulo stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead and marks the comeback of Tabu to the Telugu cinema after a long gap. Veteran actor Vijayashanthi is also making her comeback to the big screen with Sarileru Neekevvaru after almost two decades.

While the clash between Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu is confirmed, the multi-starrer Venky Mama is likely to release on January 14, 2020. The film has Daggubati Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya in the lead roles.