Akkineni Nagarjuna on why his film is called Wild Dog: ‘The title suits my character’

Akkineni Nagarjuna-starrer Wild Dog is all set to release on April 2, with the film’s trailer coming out on March 10. In a press briefing, Nagarjuna, Saiyami Kher, producer Niranjan Reddy, the film’s director Ahishor Solomon and cinematographer Shaneil Deo, along with other cast members, spoke about the film’s release.

The actioner was supposed to have a direct-to-OTT release on Netflix, but now it will release in theatres first. The film will come out on the streaming platform after finishing its theatrical run.

What is the one point that touched you the most in Wild Dog’s story?

Nagarjuna: Wild Dog is a film based on the real events surrounding the Hyderabad bomb blasts. It has a subject that touched all of us. The movie shows patriotism with meaningful dialogues and characters. The film’s trailer, which will be launched on March 10, will reveal more.

Was it a conscious decision to make a serious film with Nagarjuna?

Niranjan Reddy: Wild Dog deals with a serious subject, but it is not a serious film. It is a gripping film that inspires all of us with a feeling of patriotism. Wild Dog is all about how the protagonist and his team catch a terrorist who is hiding in another country. During the last 15 minutes of the film, the audience will be on the edge of their seats.

Tell us the reasons to name the film Wild Dog?

Niranjan Reddy: The film tells a story of a team who will go forward with wild patriotism. The film’s title is also the mission name in the movie, led by the protagonist. We named it Wild Dog to resemble the spirit and theme of the movie.

Nagarjuna: I was surprised when I heard the title Wild Dog. But the reasoning given by Ahishor and Niranjan for the title was just perfect. The nature of wild dogs is they can hunt and defeat even a lion. They won’t give up their hunt until their job gets done. The protagonist and his team hunt their targets in a similar manner. The film can also be titled, Hunt. Wild Dog suits my character’s nature pretty well.

Is there any specific reason to pull back from the decision of releasing Wild Dog directly on OTT?

Niranjan Reddy: We chose to go with OTT given the condition of theatres during the lockdown period and the film’s universal appeal. Any audience in the country can enjoy this film. Moreover, Nagarjuna is a well-known actor across the country.

But after looking at the audience’s enthusiasm to view the films in the theatres, we requested Netflix to have an OTT release after the completion of its theatrical window run of 40-45 days. They also agreed to renegotiate the terms. So, after its theatrical run, Wild Dog will be available on the Netflix platform.

In business terms, film exhibition is one of the crucial sectors of Tollywood. So, we thought that having a theatrical release of a good film like Wild Dog would give a fillip to not only the exhibitors but also the remaining departments of the filmmaking.

As a producer, what is your take on releasing the films directly on OTT platforms?

Nagarjuna: Only a few films have opted for the OTT release while skipping their theatrical run. Every movie won’t get a good deal. We are fortunate enough to lock a great offer from Netflix. OTT is a new wave and a new method to show our films. When we upgraded to digital projection from the film processing labs, we were all unhappy as film processing labs were shut down. Now this (OTT) is the new technology coming in. So, we have no choice but to adopt it.



Tell us about Bangarraju?

Nagarjuna: We are planning to have Bangarraju ready for Sankranthi 2022. If everything goes according to the plan, hopefully, the shoot for it will commence in June or July.