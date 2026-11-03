‘I hated everything about it’: Radhika Apte recalls romancing older actor in Telugu film

Radhika Apte has appeared in only four Telugu films in her career, two of them alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna. In a recent interview, Radhika opened up about one of the most challenging roles of her career, in which her character was required to marry her maternal uncle, played by a much older actor.

While promoting Akka, alongside co-star Keerthy Suresh, Radhika was asked about the most challenging role she had played. Recalling a Telugu film, she told Zoom, “There was a Telugu film I did where I had to marry my mama (maternal uncle). That was the most challenging role. Everything about it, I hated.” Keerthy initially looked surprised before bursting into laughter. She then explained to the stunned host and audience, “It’s a very Tamil, Telugu thing where you marry your uncle.”