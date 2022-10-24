scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 24, 2022

Akhil Akkineni’s Agent joins Sankranti 2023 release race

Agent will clash with Prabhas starrer Adipurush, Vijay's Varisu, Waltair Veerayya, starring Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja, and Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy.

AgentAgent is billed as an action spy thriller. (Photo: AK Entertainments)

Akhil Akkineni-starrer Agent is the latest film that has booked Sankranti 2023 as its release date. AK Entertainments, one of the banners behind the upcoming Telugu movie, shared the announcement on its official Twitter page on Monday.

”Get caught upon all the ACTION. #Agent Arriving in theatres WorldWide this SANKRANTHI 2023. #HappyDiwali,” the production house said in the tweet.

Agent, an action spy thriller, is directed by Surendra Reddy of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy fame. Co-produced by Surrender 2 Cinema, the movie also features Sakshi Vaidya and Malayalam superstar Mammootty. Agent has musical duo Hiphop Tamizha on board as composers.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | The economic and political challenges awaiting the new ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The economic and political challenges awaiting the new ...
Collegemates turned neighbours, slew of cases and a tiffin box blastPremium
Collegemates turned neighbours, slew of cases and a tiffin box blast
Online betting ads pop up across social media platforms, MeitY could inte...Premium
Online betting ads pop up across social media platforms, MeitY could inte...
Takeaways from Xi’s CongressPremium
Takeaways from Xi’s Congress
Also Read |It’s official! Vijay’s Varisu to clash with Prabhas’ Adipurush

Prabhas’ Adipurush, Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja’s Waltair Veerayya, Veera Simha Reddy fronted by Nandamuri Balakrishna, and Vijay-starrer Vaarasudu/Varisu will also hit the screens during the Sankranti weekend next year.

First published on: 24-10-2022 at 02:30:11 pm
Next Story

Nursing mothers, stay away from these foods ‘to keep your milk production levels up and ensure baby is happy, healthy’

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

From Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan: Stars descend at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 24: Latest News
Advertisement