Akhil Akkineni’s Agent joins Sankranti 2023 release race

Akhil Akkineni-starrer Agent is the latest film that has booked Sankranti 2023 as its release date. AK Entertainments, one of the banners behind the upcoming Telugu movie, shared the announcement on its official Twitter page on Monday.

”Get caught upon all the ACTION. #Agent Arriving in theatres WorldWide this SANKRANTHI 2023. #HappyDiwali,” the production house said in the tweet.

Agent, an action spy thriller, is directed by Surendra Reddy of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy fame. Co-produced by Surrender 2 Cinema, the movie also features Sakshi Vaidya and Malayalam superstar Mammootty. Agent has musical duo Hiphop Tamizha on board as composers.

Prabhas’ Adipurush, Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja’s Waltair Veerayya, Veera Simha Reddy fronted by Nandamuri Balakrishna, and Vijay-starrer Vaarasudu/Varisu will also hit the screens during the Sankranti weekend next year.