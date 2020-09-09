scorecardresearch
Akhil Akkineni to star in Surender Reddy’s next

Akhil Akkineni's upcoming film will be directed by Surender Reddy of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy fame.

Written by Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar | Hyderabad | September 9, 2020 1:17:58 pm
Akhil AkkineniAkhil Akkineni is awaiting the release of Most Eligible Bachelor. (Photo: GA2Pictures/Twitter)

Actor Akhil Akkineni on Wednesday took to Twitter to announce his next film. Surender Reddy of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy fame will direct the movie from a script penned by Vakkantham Vamsi.

Akhil shared on Twitter, “It’s time! Announcing my next with @DirSurender and @AnilSunkara1. This one is extremely special to me. Fully pumped to start soon. Energy all the way. @AKentsOfficial @S2C_Offl #Akhil5.”

Producer Ramabrahmam Sunkara will bankroll the Akhil Akkineni-starrer in association with Surender Reddy’s Surrender 2 Cinema. The complete details regarding the rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon.

On the work front, Akhil will be seen next in Most Eligible Bachelor. The film also stars Pooja Hegde.

