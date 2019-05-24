Akhil Akkineni’s new film launched

Akhil Akkineni’s fourth film was launched on Friday with a formal puja ceremony in Hyderabad. Said to be a romantic entertainer, Bommarillu fame Bhaskar is helming this yet-to-be-titled project. Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma are bankrolling the film under Geetha Arts banner.

Besides Akhil and Bhaskar, veteran actors Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amala Akkineni and the film’s presenter Allu Aravind graced the event to wish the team. Allu Arjun’s son Allu Ayan was present at the event as well.

Producer Bunny Vas took to his Facebook page to announce the news. He wrote, “GA2 pictures… production no: 5 started with Akhil Akkineni, directing by Bommarillu Bhaskar… me and my close buddy Vasu Varma producing this film with Allu Aravind sir blessings… a special thanks to Konidela Surekha garu, Amala garu and Nagarjuna garu.”

V Manikandan is cranking the camera and Gopi Sunder has been roped in to compose the music for the project. The makers are yet to cast the movie’s female lead.

Akhil Akkineni was last seen in box office flop Mr Majnu.