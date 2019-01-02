Mr Majnu teaser: Akhil Akkineni is winning hearts as a lover boy

Akhil Akkineni is all set to start off 2019 with Venky Atluri directorial Mr Majnu. The actor gave a sneak-peek of his character in the film through a teaser. He shared the teaser on Twitter with a caption that read, “Kick starting the new year off with a little energy from our film ! Here it is! Hope you like!”

The teaser introduces Akhil as a flirt. In the teaser, when someone questions him about his lifestyle, he says girls or “human touch” is his stress buster. However, soon after, he meets Nikki (Niddhi Agerwal) who he falls for.

Going by the teaser, the film seems to justify the title Mr. Majnu. We also catch glimpse of Akhil’s dancing ability and his chiselled abs.

Akhil has been waiting for a super hit at the box office and Mr Majnu looks like the one film that might work wonders for him.

Apart from Akhil’s presence, Thaman’s background score also makes an impression in the teaser. The love interest of Mr Majnu, Nidhhi Agerwal also appears in this teaser video.

Produced by BVSN Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Chalana Chitra banner, Mr Majnu has George C Williams to take care of the cinematography while Navin Nooli is the editor. The film’s director Venky Atluri scored a super hit at the ticket-windows with his debut film Tholiprema. It will be interesting to see how his second directorial performs.

Shot mostly in London, the movie is scheduled for a January 25 release.