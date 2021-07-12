scorecardresearch
Monday, July 12, 2021
Akhil Akkineni debuts his shredded body as Agent shoot begins, see photo

Tipped to be a spy-thriller, Agent stars Sakshi Vaidya opposite Akhil Akkineni. See Akhil's new look for the film here.

Written by Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar | Hyderabad |
July 12, 2021 1:39:59 pm
Akhil Akkineni's AgentAkhil Akkineni displays his transformation for Agent movie. (Photos: PR Handout)

Akhil Akkineni’s Agent commenced its shooting in Hyderabad on Monday. The makers announced this with a new poster of Akhil, in which he is seen with a buffed-up body.

Sharing the new poster of him from the movie, Akhil wrote, “365 days back, I was challenged by @DirSurender to transform myself mentally and physically. Sir, the fire you have ignited in me will burn furiously throughout this film. I promise you that.”

Agent’s producer AK Entertainments tweeted: “The Killer @AkhilAkkineni8 & The Stunner @DirSurender are Super Charged to Begin the Action. After Meticulous planning & Intense Training, Our #AGENT starts rolling today. AGENT SHOOT BEGINS.”

Tipped to be a spy thriller, Agent stars Sakshi Vaidya opposite Akhil. Surender Reddy of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy fame is helming this actioner and it has been written by Vakkantam Vamsi.

Bankrolled by Ramabrahmam Sunkara and Pathi Deepa Reddy under AK Entertainments and Surrender 2 Cinema banners, the film will have music from S Thaman and cinematography by Ragul Herian Dharuman.

On the work front, Akhil Akkineni’s Most Eligible Bachelor is all geared up for a worldwide release soon. Directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, the love drama also features Pooja Hegde.

