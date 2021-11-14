Akhanda trailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna turns messiah once again, delivers punchlines a la Balayya style

The trailer of Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Akhanda is out. The Boyapati Sreenu film features Balakrishna in two different avatars. In the first half of the trailer, we see him as an aggressive young man standing up for the good of his people. In the second half, he turns into a godman/messiah. Of course, like any other Balakrishna film, Akhanda is replete with powerful punchlines, which are a treat to his fans.

In this film, Balakrishna takes action sequences up a notch. While the trailer completely focusses on Balakrishna aka Balayya, we are keen to know more about Srikanth’s character too. Srikanth plays one of the antagonists in the film. He is merciless, powerful and a character whose battle with Akhanda is one to watch out for. In the trailer, we also get a glimpse of Pragya Jaiswal.

Bankrolled by Miryala Ravinder Reddy of Dwaraka Creations, Akhanda marks the third collaboration of actor Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Boyapati Sreenu after blockbusters Simha and Legend.

The film is scheduled for a December 2 release.

On the work front, Nandamuri Balakrishna also has a yet-to-be-titled film with director Gopichand Malineni in the pipeline. Recently, the actor made his OTT debut with Aha’s talk show Unstoppable with NBK. The first episode of the show featured Mohan Babu, Vishnu Manchu and Lakshmi Manchu, while the second episode hosted Nani.