Akhanda title song is a high-octane anthem

Music composer S Thaman unveiled the title song of Akhanda on Monday. “THE MIGHTY ROAR FROM #AKHANDA IS HERE. #AkhandaTitleSong Will Take U to the Trance of the film. #NBK gaaru & #BoyapatiSreenu gaaru made the film #Akhanda very very big. Here is #AkhandaTitleSong #AkhandaMusicalRoar Earphones MUST,” he wrote on social media.

The song is crooned by Shankar Mahadevan, Siddharth Mahadevan and Shivam Mahadevan. The Thaman composition boasts of ethnic and western beats, and it leaves an impression of listening to a high-octane anthem rather than just a title song. The music video also provides a glimpse of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s action avatar.

Bankrolled by Miryala Ravinder Reddy of Dwaraka Creations, Akhanda marks the third collaboration of actor Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Boyapati Sreenu after blockbusters Simha and Legend. The movie also stars Pragya Jaiswal and Srikanth.

On the work front, Balakrishna also has a yet-to-be-titled film with director Gopichand Malineni in the pipeline.

The 61-year-old actor recently made his OTT debut as a host of the talk show Unstoppable with NBK. While Mohan Babu, Vishnu Manchu, and Lakshmi Manchu were the guests in its first episode, the second episode will have Nani as the special guest.