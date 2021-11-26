Akhanda actor Srikanth reveals career advice he received from Nandamuri Balakrishna

Actor Srikanth will be seen in a spine-chilling avatar as the antagonist of Akhanda, returning to his roots after a brief break from playing grey characters. Ahead of Akhanda’s theatrical release on December 2, the actor interacted with the media and shared his experience working on the film. Excerpts:

What were your thoughts when you heard about the villain’s role in Akhanda?

In Boyapati Sreenu’s Sarrainodu, I played a soft character. At that time, he asked me whether I was interested in playing a villain. I expressed my interest. As the days passed, I became busy with a web series and other films. One day, Boyapati called and told me about the character Varadarajulu in Akhanda. When I heard about it, I was a little sceptical as the character has to face Balakrishna on screen. Moreover, it needed to be portrayed powerfully. I gained confidence after the test photoshoot for my role was done.

How was it working with Balakrishna?

Akhanda is my second film with Balakrishna after Sri Rama Rajyam. He encouraged me to play to my character’s strengths. He also advised me to be choosy in selecting future roles after Akhanda’s release.

Tell us how did you prepare for the role of Varadarajulu in Akhanda.

We worked a lot on my transformation. Apart from that, I took care of my voice modulation to match Balakrishna’s tone.

Will you continue playing antagonists and other character roles in the future?

The scope for acting has increased a lot with the availability of different platforms. I will continue to accept all kinds of beautiful roles that come my way.

Tell us about your upcoming projects.

I will play the antagonist in Puneeth Rajkumar’s James. It will release on March 17. I am also doing a unique character in Shankar-Ram Charan’s film.