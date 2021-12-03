Akhanda box office day 1: Nandamuri Balakrishna film earns Rs 23 cr, exceeds expectations

Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Akhanda has set the box office registers ringing. According to earlier predictions, this Boyapati Sreenu directorial was expected to collect around Rs 20 crore. The film, however, exceeded expectations with its worldwide gross of Rs 23 crore, the highest opener in Balakrishna’s career. The movie also created a record at the US ticket windows by collecting the highest gross from its premieres for any Telugu film in 2021. It was estimated that the film has raked in $332K from North America.

Interestingly, Akhanda surpassed the lifetime box office collections of Legend in the US with its day one run itself. The trade analysts also expect the film to revive the box office business in the B and C centres in the state, as well as single-screen theatres, which are needed to boost performance of upcoming biggies like RRR.

Akhanda is the third film by Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu. They earlier collaborated for Simha and Legend. The film opened amid fears of the Omicron variant and the ticket-pricing issues in Andhra Pradesh. But, to everyone’s surprise, the film succeeded in bringing the footfalls in high numbers to the theatres.

Elated with the response from the audience for Akhanda, Shyam Singha Roy star Nani tweeted: “Balakrishna gaaru opened the gates. Congratulations to the entire team of #Akhanda.”

Balakrishna gaaru opened the gates 🔥

Actor Mahesh Babu, who owns AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad, wrote on Twitter, “Extremely happy to hear that #Akhanda has had a massive start! Congratulations to #NandamuriBalakrishna garu, #BoyapatiSreenu garu and the entire team!”

RRR star Jr NTR watched Akhanda on Thursday and congratulated the film’s team for its “resounding success.” He wrote on social media, “Just finished watching #Akhanda. Congrats Bala Babai and the whole team on scoring this resounding success. So many hardcore fan moments to enjoy!!”

Balakrishna, Boyapati Sreenu, music composer Thaman and film producer Miryala Ravinder Reddy watched the film in Hyderabad. Interacting with the media, Balakrishna said, “I believe it’s a victory of the film industry, not just Akhanda’s. The success of Akhanda is the result of the hard work and great effort from all the cast and crew, who stood undefeated in face of all odds. Thanks to the audiences who made it a success.”

Akhanda’s box office run will continue till December 17 when Pushpa: The Rise releases.