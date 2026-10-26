‘How can I ask for such a huge amount?’: Srinidhi Shetty slams Rs 8 cr remuneration rumours

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Actress Srinidhi Shetty has dismissed rumours that she charges Rs 7 to 8 crore per film. She also said that her limited filmography of six films in eight years was not due to being selective or charging high fees, but rather because she had not received as many offers as she would have liked.
Speaking to SCREEN ahead of the release of the Trivikram Srinivas-directed Telugu film Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47 (AK47), in which she stars alongside Venkatesh, the KGF star addressed the comparisons between AK47 and the recent release Blast.
“There are no similarities between the two films. Just because both of these films have family elements and action involved, people think they are the same. But that is not true,” she said.
Srinidhi Shetty argued that the comparison is a function of genre association rather than actual story overlap. “When we watch a family movie, we remember all the family movies. Tourist Family, Drishyam, Blast. If you do comedy, you will get ten comedy movies. If you do family, you will get ten family movies. If you do action, you will get only one family movie. It is fine. You can think. But story-wise, because I did it, I know. It is not like Blast. Apart from the fact that the family is there and there is some blood,” she said.
She described AK47 as her first attempt at comedy. “This is the first time I have done comedy. I have never done comedy before. So I don’t know how it will come out. It is a good blend of crime, comedy and dark comedy.”
Beyond discussing her upcoming film, Srinidhi Shetty also addressed rumours about her remuneration following the success of the KGF franchise. “After the success of the KGF films, they say that I am asking for Rs 7 to Rs 8 crore. I have acted in few films so far. When that is the case, how can I ask for such a huge amount as remuneration? So, it is just a rumour,” she said.
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She added that money has never been her primary driver. “If earning money was my only goal, I could have acted in 30 to 40 films over the last few years. But I do not sign films just for money. I give priority to good stories and quality characters.”
On playing a mother early in her career
In an industry where actresses often avoid playing maternal roles early in their careers for fear of being typecast, Srinidhi Shetty said she had no hesitation in taking on such a role in AK47. “Taking up a mother role in the early part of my career didn’t feel odd for me. I was always content-driven and I never wanted to restrict myself to one genre or one kind of character. My biggest reason to say yes to the script was Trivikram and Venkatesh,” she said.
While Srinidhi Shetty remains open to experimenting with different roles, she admitted that she has not been receiving as many film offers as she would like. Srinidhi has appeared in just six films in eight years, a pace considered unusually slow for an actress in South Indian cinema. “I am pretty instinctive with scripts. I want to do more films but they are not coming to me,” she concluded.