‘How can I ask for such a huge amount?’: Srinidhi Shetty slams Rs 8 cr remuneration rumours

Actress Srinidhi Shetty has dismissed rumours that she charges Rs 7 to 8 crore per film. She also said that her limited filmography of six films in eight years was not due to being selective or charging high fees, but rather because she had not received as many offers as she would have liked.

Speaking to SCREEN ahead of the release of the Trivikram Srinivas-directed Telugu film Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47 (AK47), in which she stars alongside Venkatesh, the KGF star addressed the comparisons between AK47 and the recent release Blast.

“There are no similarities between the two films. Just because both of these films have family elements and action involved, people think they are the same. But that is not true,” she said.