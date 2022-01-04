Ajith Kumar’s Valimai to clash with Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam in Telugu states

Producer Boney Kapoor is cashing in on the disruptions caused in the industry by the uptick in the infections of Covid-19, to ensure his upcoming movie Valimai gets a huge launch across the country. Recently, it was announced that the film will also be made available in Hindi, making it Ajith Kumar’s maiden film to get a bilingual release simultaneously.

With director SS Rajamouli’s RRR dropping out of the Sankranti race, the filmmakers wasted no time in turning the situation in favor of expanding the film’s reach. Valimai will open in cinemas on January 13 as planned in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu, pitting the movie directly against Prabhas’ much-awaited romantic drama Radhe Shyam at the box office in the Telugu states.

In the meantime, the on-time release of Radhe Shyam hangs in balance as the filmmakers may have to make some tough choices if states imposed more restrictions to contain the growing rate of Covid-19 infections. In a note to media on Monday, the makers of the movie, however, clarified that “as of now” there was “no change in plans.”

“Times are tough, hearts are weak, minds in mayhem. Whatever life may throw at us – Our hopes are always High. Stay safe, stay high – Team #radheshyam (sic),” Radhe Shyam director Radha Krishna Kumar wrote a cryptic tweet on Tuesday.

The trailer of Valimai, meanwhile, has caught everyone’s attention. The promo video packed some high octane stunt sequences performed on bikes ramping up the expectations of the audience. Ajith returns to playing the role of a cop, who is straight as an arrow. But, when the antagonist, played by Kartikeya Gummakonda, sullies his hard-earned reputation, all hell breaks loose. The story of vengeance and the redemption of a cop is written and directed by H Vinoth.