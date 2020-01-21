Ajay Devgn begins shooting for SS Rajamouli’s RRR

SS Rajamouli said Ajay Devgn is playing ‘a very powerful character’ in RRR. SS Rajamouli said Ajay Devgn is playing ‘a very powerful character’ in RRR.

Director SS Rajamouli on Tuesday welcomed Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn onboard his upcoming movie which has been tentatively titled RRR.

“When I explained to Ajay Devgan his character, he got really excited and immediately gave me his dates. He’s playing a very powerful character in a flashback sequence,” Rajamouli had said earlier.

Ajay Devgn is currently basking in the success of Tanhaji, a historical film that has kept the cash registers ringing at the box office. Even as RRR is a fictional film, it is based on historical figures that revolted against British Raj.

RRR is set in the backdrop of 1920s north India under the colonial rule of Britain. The movie is a fictionalized account of Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Rajamouli and his father K. V. Vijayendra Prasad has reimagined the formative years of these leaders by taking advantage of the fact that there were no records as to what happened in their lives while they were away from their homeland. “All the stories we know about these heroes begin with their freedom struggle. But, my film ends with their return to their villages,” Rajamouli said.

While Ram Charan is playing Alluri Sitarama Raju, Jr NTR is essaying the role of Komaram Bheem in RRR. The filmmakers have also roped in Alia Bhatt and a few international actors for the big-budget movie. British stage actor Olivia Morris, Hollywood actor Ray Stevenson and seasoned Irish actor Alison Doody will play pivotal roles in RRR.

The filmmakers have said that more than 70 per cent of the production is over. However, recently, speculations were rife that the movie may not be ready for its theatrical release on July 30 as announced earlier. The production of RRR hit multiple snags following the injury of Jr NTR and Ram Charan in separate incidents.

The buzz is that RRR may open in cinemas in October. However, there is no official word from the filmmakers on the matter yet.

