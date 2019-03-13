Aishwarya Rajesh’s next Telugu film Kowsalya Krishnamurthy Cricketer goes on floors

Toggle Menu
Aishwarya Rajesh was earlier seen on the Telugu screen in Mani Ratnam's Nawab. Her first Telugu project is yet-to-be-titled Vijay Deverakonda's movie under the direction of Kranthi Madhav.

Telugu film Kowsalya Krishnamurthy Cricketer has senior actor Rajendra Prasad in a crucial role and stars Karthik Raju as the hero.

Actor Aishwarya Rajesh’s second Telugu film was announced on Wednesday in the outskirts of Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh. Titled Kowsalya Krishnamurthy… Cricketer, the film marks the 47th project of production banner Creative Commercials.

The movie has senior actor Rajendra Prasad in a crucial role and stars Karthik Raju as the hero. Bhimaneni Sreenivas Rao is the director and KA Vallabha is the producer. Veteran actor and MP Murali Mohan sounded the clapboard for the first shot of the film.

On the occasion, director Bhimaneni Sreenivas Rao said, “Kowsalya Krishnamurthy… Cricketer depicts the bonding and love between a father and a daughter. The novelty of our movie is having cricket as its backdrop and it revolves around how Aishwarya Rajesh’s character emerges as a great female cricket player and brings the name to the country and her father.”

Kowsalya Krishnamurthy… Cricketer also stars Vennela Kishore, Jhansi, Shashank, Rangasthalam Mahesh in pivotal roles. Hanuman Chowdary of KGF Chapter 1 fame is the dialogue writer for this emotional drama while Dhibu Ninan Thomas is the music director.

