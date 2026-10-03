Aishwarya Lekshmi refutes casting rumours around Allu Arjun’s Raaka: ‘Please cast me’

Aishwarya Lekshmi says she would love to be part of Allu Arjun's Raaka but is not

Actress Aishwarya Lekshmi has put an end to the speculation surrounding her rumoured involvement in Raaka, the highly anticipated pan-India film starring Allu Arjun and directed by Atlee. Several reports had recently surfaced claiming Aishwarya had joined the cast, with some suggesting she was being considered for a negative role. The actress has now denied those reports directly.

Speaking to India Today, Aishwarya was straightforward about her status on the project. “No, I am not part of the film,” she said. She then humourously added, “Somebody please cast me in the film.”

How the rumours started

Aishwarya’s name began circulating in connection with Raaka after casting reports about the film’s expanding ensemble gained momentum on entertainment news platforms. With Raaka already confirmed to feature Allu Arjun, and Deepika Padukone, every additional casting rumour has attracted significant attention. The report about Aishwarya being considered for a negative role was picked up by multiple outlets before she addressed it.