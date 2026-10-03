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Aishwarya Lekshmi refutes casting rumours around Allu Arjun’s Raaka: ‘Please cast me’
Aishwarya Lekshmi has denied reports that she has been cast in Allu Arjun's upcoming film Raaka with director Atlee.
Actress Aishwarya Lekshmi has put an end to the speculation surrounding her rumoured involvement in Raaka, the highly anticipated pan-India film starring Allu Arjun and directed by Atlee. Several reports had recently surfaced claiming Aishwarya had joined the cast, with some suggesting she was being considered for a negative role. The actress has now denied those reports directly.
Speaking to India Today, Aishwarya was straightforward about her status on the project. “No, I am not part of the film,” she said. She then humourously added, “Somebody please cast me in the film.”
How the rumours started
Aishwarya’s name began circulating in connection with Raaka after casting reports about the film’s expanding ensemble gained momentum on entertainment news platforms. With Raaka already confirmed to feature Allu Arjun, and Deepika Padukone, every additional casting rumour has attracted significant attention. The report about Aishwarya being considered for a negative role was picked up by multiple outlets before she addressed it.
Also Read: Why Aishwarya Lekshmi shunned dating apps before Netflix’s #Love
The actress is currently promoting her Tamil romantic series #Love, opposite Arjun Das, which premiered on Netflix on Friday. Her schedule includes multiple promotional commitments for the series, and her name appearing in Raaka reports coinciding with the #Love launch may have been a factor in the rumour gaining traction.
What we know about Raaka’s cast
Raaka, which marks the first collaboration between Allu Arjun and director Atlee, has been assembling one of the most ambitious ensemble casts in recent Indian cinema.
Allu Arjun is playing the lead role, and his first look showed him in a werewolf-inspired, beast-like avatar. Deepika Padukone is also playing the lead role here.
Also Read: Raaka’s Guinness Record explained: 37 performers, 92 cameras, one massive motion-capture setup
A recent promotional promo carried the tagline: “Beyond what seemed possible. We dared to imagine. We dared to achieve. Raaka: A global triumph.” The language suggests the makers are positioning the film as an international-scale production.
Allu Arjun himself addressed the anticipation around the film recently, asking fans to be patient. “We’re trying to serve you the best. I request each one of you to just hold on a little longer. I hope it’s all worth it for you,” he said. He also described the film as “pushing the limits of cinema, not just by Indian standards, but by global standards.”
About Raaka
Raaka is directed by Atlee, whose previous film Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan became one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. The music is composed by Sai Abhyankkar. The film is being shot primarily in Mumbai and is produced under Sun Pictures. Allu Arjun has reportedly asked the production team to complete all shooting before the end of December 2026 so he can move to his next project with Lokesh Kanagaraj.
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