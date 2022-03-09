Ahead of release, Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam run-time cut by 12 minutes

Just two days ahead of its release, the filmmakers have re-edited the much-awaited movie Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas. A 12-minute shorter version of the movie will be hit the screens this Friday worldwide. The version submitted to the censor was about 150 minutes long. But, the run-time of the movie mentioned on the ticket-booking platforms is 138 minutes.

It’s unclear what prompted the filmmakers to cut the length of the movie just 48 hours before its much-awaited theatrical premiere.

It is worth noting that Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar’s Valimai was trimmed a few days after it was released in theatres last month. The film had opened to poor reviews, forcing the filmmakers to trim the movie by 12 minutes to make the pace crisper.

#RadheShyam has been trimmed down from Censored Duration of 150 Minutes to 138 Minutes for its Theatrical Release this Friday. pic.twitter.com/e0dbZZDt1t — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) March 8, 2022

Radhe Shyam was supposed to release in cinemas in January during the celebration of the Sankranti festival. However, the onset of the third wave of Covid infections had forced filmmakers to hold back the release.

Set in the backdrop of 1970’s Europe, the film is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Sachin Khedekar, Sathyaraj, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan.